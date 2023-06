TOKYO -- Japan Post Holdings could be forced to record a loss of about 80 billon yen ($552 million) related to Rakuten Group shares that it owns, Nikkei has learned, potentially taking the hit in the April to June quarter.

Japan Post invested about 150 billion yen in Rakuten stock in 2021, but the share price subsequently faltered as the e-commerce giant's mobile business struggled to make a profit. Japan Post may now be forced to book impairment losses.