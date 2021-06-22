ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

Japan aims to double foreign executives to spark investment

200,000 management visa holders targeted by 2030

The Tokyo skyline: 43% of overseas companies had their Japanese headquarters in Tokyo in 2016.   © Reuters
KENTARO SHIOZAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan hopes to remake itself as a nation full of foreign executives that overseas businesses are eager to pour money into. 

To that end, the government aims to roughly double the number of senior foreign executives in the country by 2030. The number of foreigners working in Japan under a business manager visa will be raised to about 200,000 from around 95,000 in 2019. 

By bringing in more foreigners with managerial and technical knowhow, Japan also seeks to double foreign direct investment to 80 trillion yen ($726 billion) by 2030 from 2020 levels.

Hoping to revitalize local economies, overseas companies will be encouraged to set up shop in cities outside major metropolitan areas. 

Roughly 3,200, or 43%, of foreign companies based their Japanese operations in the capital in 2016. The government wants to more than double the number of those outside Tokyo to 10,000 by 2026, and will support research partnerships and joint ventures between Japan's regional companies and overseas players.

It will also consider setting up online visa applications for newly established businesses to lower the hurdle for foreign companies to set up shop in Japan.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more