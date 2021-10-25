ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan bedding maker measures snooze quality in new sleep lab

Romance gathers objective product data for online shoppers

Romance's climate-controlled space measures data from airflow to perspiration under a range of conditions. (Photo courtesy of Romance Kosugi)
YUKI MURAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A Japanese bedding manufacturer has set up a climate-controlled space to collect hard data on how its blankets and other products perform under a variety of weather conditions.

As the tester sleeps in the supplied bedding, Kyoto-based Romance Kosugi takes measurements of the space between the blankets and mattress, including airflow, temperature, texture, and how much the subject sweats.

The climate-controlled room can simulate different seasons, from Japan's hot, humid summers to its cold, drier winters, with temperatures between 10 C and 40 C and humidity levels from 40% to 80%.

With more transactions moving online -- where shoppers cannot try out blankets in person -- such objective data as heat retention and airflow has become increasingly important, the company says.

In the future, Romance will consider options including renting the facility out to other companies and offering it as a space for academic researchers.

