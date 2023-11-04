ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Companies

Japan factory tech maker SMC seeks to halve development time

Company eyes round-the-clock operations for faster turnaround

SMC's products are often incorporated in robots and machinery tools and are used widely in industries such as automobiles, chips and energy. (Photo by Hirofumi Hasebe)
HIROFUMI HASEBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- SMC, a Japanese manufacturer of pneumatic control systems, will invest 40 billion yen ($265 million) by 2026 to establish a round-the-clock model at its sites, seeking to halve the time needed for product development.  

SMC, which has technical development centers in five markets, including China, the U.S. and Europe, will boost the hiring of engineers overseas by 20% to have more than 2,000 by 2026. As a result, those in Japan will account for about 60% of the engineer workforce, down from 70% now.

Read Next

Latest On Companies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more