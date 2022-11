DALIAN, China/BEIJING -- Top Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings officially opened its first stores in Beijing on Friday at a time when rising Chinese incomes are fueling growth in the home furnishings market.

The two new locations, both in shopping malls, bring the store count in mainland China to 59. Nitori plans to increase this by 70% to 100 by the end of 2023, focusing on large cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. The company directly runs all of its Chinese locations.