TOKYO -- Hitachi has spent more than a decade shifting its focus to technology services in a quest to improve profitability at the 112-year-old industrial conglomerate. Now the company is attempting to speed up that shift with help from its biggest acquisition, U.S. software developer GlobalLogic.

"Together, we believe that Hitachi's IT business can and will become one of the global powerhouses," Nitesh Banga, president and CEO of GlobalLogic, said at a media roundtable in Tokyo on Thursday.