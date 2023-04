TOKYO -- Japan's Iris Group, the parent of home goods maker Iris Ohyama, posted its first-ever sales decline last year as the normally adaptable company misjudged a fast-changing environment with pitfalls from a plunging yen to sluggish appliance demand abroad.

Group sales reached 810 billion yen ($6.04 billion at current rates) in 2021 as the company's new television business boomed. Iris hoped to top 1 trillion yen for the first time in 2022.