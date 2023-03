TOKYO -- Japan's JOLED, a company formed from the merging of the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) businesses of Panasonic Holdings and Sony Group, announced Monday that it had filed for bankruptcy at the Tokyo District Court.

The company has total liabilities of roughly 33 billion yen ($250 million). A part of its business will be subsumed by Japan Display. INCJ, formerly known as Innovation Network Corp. of Japan was one of the investors in the troubled company.