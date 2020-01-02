Japan's Kaaz cuts into Europe's growing green lawn mower market

OKAYAMA, Japan -- Agricultural machinery maker Kaaz, known for lawn mowers that keep most of the U.K.'s Premier League soccer fields pristine, is testing a prototype for a low-emission engine in response to increased eco-awareness across Europe.

Exports of lawn mowers and other products manufactured at Kaaz's base in the western Japanese city of Okayama account for 90% of sales, about half of which are bound for Europe. Kaaz is known in Europe for reliability, and its products are either sold under the Kaaz name or rebranded by other manufacturers.

Among the lawns entrusted to Kaaz are those of Buckingham Palace in the U.K., Versailles Palace in France and soccer stadiums used for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Kaaz President Masakazu Katsuya cites durability as the key selling point for the company's lawn mowers, their mainstay unit costing about 205,000 yen ($1,900) in Japan. According to Katsuya, the mowers can withstand the heavy demands of professional gardeners. "Our transmissions and engines can easily last at least two years," he said.

The company plans to improve the environmental performance of its products as it eyes a bigger presence overseas. Small engines, such as those used in lawn mowers and brush cutters, have been hit with strict emissions standards around the world, starting mainly in Europe and China and creating a situation that is keeping manufacturers on their toes.

Kaaz is also developing a new engine for brush cutters that it believes will help distinguish it from the competition. Its efficient valve system and other technology combine to reduce hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxide contained in exhaust to about 60% that of rival products -- without a loss in power.

The new engine is scheduled to be launched in July 2020.

Kaaz started out as a manufacturer of small motors in the Okayama area, which was once home to as many as 70 similar makers. Competition intensified after World War II when large corporations began moving into the market.

The company began manufacturing lawn mowers in 1964 and brush cutters in 1966.

Most Japanese homes in towns and cities have small yards that do not require mechanized maintenance. This prompted Kaaz to start exporting in 1971.

But the global market for lawn and yard maintenance products is subject to weather as well as exchange rate fluctuations. Katsuya said business has been "affected by heat waves and droughts for two consecutive years," as dead or slow growing vegetation extends the product replacement cycle. To lessen these risks, the company is beefing up overseas sales channels.

Kaaz's domestic and overseas sales totaled 4.5 billion yen in fiscal 2019 ended June.