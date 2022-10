TOKYO -- Japan's Nidec on Monday reported record quarterly earnings for July-September in a dose of welcome good news for the world's largest motor maker following three quarters of weak performance and the high-profile departure of a top executive.

Second quarter operating profit grew 16% from a year before to 51.7 billion yen ($346 million) as sales jumped 27.5% to 590 billion yen. Net profit leaped 36.7% to 45.3 billion yen.