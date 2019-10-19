Japan's Pigeon moves to take 60% of China baby goods sales online

TOKYO -- Japanese baby product manufacturer Pigeon aims to generate 60% of its Chinese sales online by 2022.

More than 60% of its consolidated operating profit already comes from China. The company now seeks to make more of these sales over the internet.

E-commerce recently jumped to 52% of Pigeon's sales in China, outstripping brick-and-mortar sales there for the first time. Plans are to strengthen online further via exclusive skin care product sales.

The company sells online mainly through Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com. Its gross profit margin online exceeds that for sales made at authorized brick-and-mortar stores, but the operating profit margin is about the same because of overhead. The company believes that online sales can be made more efficient as it acquires more know-how.

In November, Pigeon will introduce a preservative-free baby skin care product sold exclusively online to maintain quality, shipping directly from the factory.

Pigeon intends to maintain Chinese brick-and-mortar sales at 40%. The company says it enhances the value of its brand via direct contact with customers.