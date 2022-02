Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

TOKYO -- Rakuten Group recorded a loss of 133 billion yen ($1.15 billion) in 2021, with its mobile segment racking up 421 billion yen in losses.

Rakuten Mobile subscribers have reached 5.5 million since the network's launch two years ago. (Photo by Keiichiro Sato)

Internet services grew 166%, while fintech profits were up nearly 10%

