ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

Japan's Rakuten prepares to take online banking unit public

IPO would raise funds for fast-growing segment amid wider group losses

Japanese e-commerce player Rakuten is looking to list its online banking unit as its telecom ambitions pushed the group to a $590 million loss for the first half of 2021. (Photo by Kaisuke Ota)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Rakuten Group on Thursday said it is preparing to publicly list shares in online banking subsidiary Rakuten Bank in a move that would raise funds for its fastest-growing segment as the wider group incurs heavy losses on forays into telecom businesses.

The Japanese e-commerce group's board also decided to incorporate its new telecommunications solutions business, Rakuten Symphony, launched in August.

"Rakuten Bank believes that through the listing of its shares, it will be possible to carry out management with a more autonomous perspective, and to consider various growth and financial strategies, including its own financing," the group said in a release.

Profit at Rakuten Bank grew 6% on the year in the first half of 2021. In July, the bank reached its target of 11 million accounts and 23 million credit cards issued, while the securities segment logged 6.24 million brokerage accounts.

"The credit card business, which generates most of [the] financial unit's earnings, will remain a wholly owned subsidiary and core to the unit," analysts at S&P Global said. "Rakuten assumes that even after the listing, the bank will remain an important consolidated subsidiary as it expands its ecosystem. We do not expect any major changes to Rakuten's actual control over the financial unit."

Meanwhile, capital costs for the year-old Rakuten Mobile segment left the group with a loss of 65.4 billion yen ($590 million) for the first half of the year. Elsewhere, Rakuten's flagship e-commerce business lost ground to Amazon as its share of the Japanese market fell to 12.6%. Amazon took a 25.7% share.

A listing date has not been decided, the company said. Earlier this year, Rakuten raised 242.3 billion yen from issuing new shares to Japan Post Holdings, Tencent Holdings and Walmart.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more