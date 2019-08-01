ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

Japan's Recruit Career sells job-seeker data without consent

Employment service under investigation for possible violation of privacy law

MASAHARU BAN, Nikkei staff writer
Regulators in Japan are investigating whether Recruit Career, a job information provider, violated data privacy laws by selling personal information on potential recruits to third parties without permission. (Photo by Hirofumi Yamamoto)

TOKYO -- Recruit Career, operator of the Rikunavi job information website, sold to about 40 companies data on the likelihood that individual students may turn down job offers, and did so without obtaining the full consent of job-seekers, Nikkei learned Thursday.

That may violate the Act on the Protection of Personal Information, a law requiring companies to get permission before providing users' private information to third parties.

The Japanese government's Personal Information Protection Commission is investigating the matter. Recruit Career, a unit of Recruit Holdings, stopped selling the information at the end of July. Nikkei contacted the company and an official acknowledged that its terms of service may not have adequately explained how data gathered on the site would be used.

Last year, Recruit Career began using artificial intelligence to analyze data on students registered with the Rikunavi site. The company estimated the likelihood that a student would reject job offers from specific companies, using information such as the pages of companies they viewed frequently via the website.

About 800,000 job-seeking graduates use the Rikunavi website annually.

