Japan's Seibu Holdings units seek $760m third-party capital increase

TOKYO -- Japanese rail and hotel conglomerate Seibu Holdings is in discussions for a capital increase by way of third-party allotment through issuing preferred shares totaling 80 billion yen ($760 million), Nikkei has learned, as the company fortifies its balance sheet to cope with the drop-off in travel demand.

Seibu Holdings units Seibu Railway and Prince Hotels are asking Mizuho Bank and Development Bank of Japan for a deal.

Although the two companies have financing prospects for the time being, they are bracing for a prolonged plunge in travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seibu Holdings is expected to record a financial deficit of 63 billion yen for its consolidated group results in the fiscal year ending March 2021.

Fare revenue at the railway business in August dropped sharply by about 30% from the previous year. The hotel business also was hit hard as international visitors to the country drastically dropped.