TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Sojitz, in partnership with local engineering firm Larsen and Toubro, will build a maintenance depot serving India's first high-speed rail project.

The deal with the country's National High Speed Rail Corp. is worth about 63 billion yen ($460 million). The order includes design and construction of the depot as well as procurement of maintenance equipment. Construction is expected to begin in 2023, with completion slated for 2028.