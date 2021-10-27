ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan's TEPCO expected to record first loss in nine years

Rising fuel prices pressure thermal power business; nuclear plants still offline

TEPCO is suffering from intense competition with new entrants and is losing customers.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings is expected to swing to a consolidated net loss of around 14 billion yen ($123 million) for the fiscal year ending March 2022, compared to a net profit of 180.8 billion for the previous year, Nikkei has learned.

TEPCO will revise down its previous forecast of a profit of 67 billion yen, marking the first time in nine years that the company has posted a loss. While TEPCO's nuclear power plants have not restarted, its core thermal power generation business will be pressured by rising fuel prices.

