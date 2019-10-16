ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Companies

Japan's Yamato likely to report 80% profit decline

Labor costs pull at delivery company in six-month period through September

Nikkei staff writers
Japan's leading parcel delivery company is struggling with stagnant demand for services that recently went up in price.

TOKYO -- Yamato Holdings, Japan's leading parcel delivery company, is likely to report a consolidated operating profit of about 5 billion yen ($46 million) for the six-month period through September, an 80% tumble from the year-earlier period as it struggles to cope with rising labor costs and stagnant order growth.

The company had taken various steps during the previous term to pull out of its slump, including strategically narrowing the number of orders received. But since the group raised its rates in 2017, it has been struggling to secure enough business to make up for increasing labor and outsourcing costs.

There is a strong probability that the company will downwardly revise its operating profit forecast for the full year through March to the 60 billion yen level, which would represent an increase of about 10 percent from the previous fiscal year.

Yamato is dealing with limited package volume, which in the April-September period increased 0.6 percent from the year-earlier period.

April-September sales as well as those for the full fiscal year are likely to rise now that the 2017 rate increase is more fully filtering into results.

The group took steps to expand package volume during the recently concluded half-year term, but it took more time than expected to bring back clients.

The operating profit for the July to September quarter could come in at about 10 billion yen, which would be flat or represent a slight fall from the previous year.

Japan's delivery leader is likely to escape the operating losses that it posted for two consecutive quarters beginning with the January-March period.

It has reshuffled its delivery networks and drivers and taken other steps to improve performance. It is also increasing the volume of parcels that its own employees, rather than contract workers, deliver.

Demand for deliveries traditionally rises in October, but last weekend's typhoon could dampen results.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media