Japan's Yamato likely to report 80% profit decline

TOKYO -- Yamato Holdings, Japan's leading parcel delivery company, is likely to report a consolidated operating profit of about 5 billion yen ($46 million) for the six-month period through September, an 80% tumble from the year-earlier period as it struggles to cope with rising labor costs and stagnant order growth.

The company had taken various steps during the previous term to pull out of its slump, including strategically narrowing the number of orders received. But since the group raised its rates in 2017, it has been struggling to secure enough business to make up for increasing labor and outsourcing costs.

There is a strong probability that the company will downwardly revise its operating profit forecast for the full year through March to the 60 billion yen level, which would represent an increase of about 10 percent from the previous fiscal year.

Yamato is dealing with limited package volume, which in the April-September period increased 0.6 percent from the year-earlier period.

April-September sales as well as those for the full fiscal year are likely to rise now that the 2017 rate increase is more fully filtering into results.

The group took steps to expand package volume during the recently concluded half-year term, but it took more time than expected to bring back clients.

The operating profit for the July to September quarter could come in at about 10 billion yen, which would be flat or represent a slight fall from the previous year.

Japan's delivery leader is likely to escape the operating losses that it posted for two consecutive quarters beginning with the January-March period.

It has reshuffled its delivery networks and drivers and taken other steps to improve performance. It is also increasing the volume of parcels that its own employees, rather than contract workers, deliver.

Demand for deliveries traditionally rises in October, but last weekend's typhoon could dampen results.