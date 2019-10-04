ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan's embattled state-backed fund eyes revival with new head

Former Mizuho Securities chief in final talks to run JIC's stalled operations

MARIKO KODAKI, Nikkei staff writer
The Japan Investment Corp. has failed to gain traction since its transformation from a government-backed turnaround fund. (Photo by Wataru Ito)

TOKYO -- Japan's leading public-private innovation fund is in final talks to hire former Mizuho Securities President Keisuke Yokoo as its new leader, hoping to reignite investments by filling the long-empty position.

The Japan Investment Corp. was founded in September 2018 to succeed the Innovation Network Corp. of Japan as a lender to riskier ventures. But trouble began when the government rescinded its compensation offer to JIC executives amid criticism over high pay.

Keisuke Yokoo

The fund's president at the time, Masaaki Tanaka, and eight other directors from the private sector quit in December amid the growing tension over JIC's future. Operations have stalled, and the government has struggled to find a replacement for Tanaka, who was a former Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group deputy president.

Yokoo also worked at the Industrial Bank of Japan and served as a representative director for the Japan Association of Corporate Executives. The government thinks his connections across Japan's industrial sector will aid JIC's recovery.

The government intends to decide on a new JIC president soon, finalizing the appointment through an extraordinary shareholders meeting of the fund.

