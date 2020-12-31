Japan's oldest company defies time with merit-based succession

TOKYO -- Kongo Gumi, a contractor widely believed to be Japan's oldest ongoing company, was created in the sixth century to build a Buddhist temple in what is now Osaka.

To be exact, it was founded in 578 to build the temple, Shitenno-ji, as a massive national project led by Prince Shotoku, a political leader devoted to Buddhism.

Kongo Gumi is recognized as the oldest company in Japan by Toshio Goto, a professor at the Japan University of Economics, who studies old Japanese companies that are still in business.

The company has its origin in a group of three Korean carpenters invited by the prince from Baekje, an ancient kingdom in the southwest of the Korean Peninsula, to build the temple. "Nihon Shoki" ("Chronicle of Japan"), the oldest official history of Japan, refers to a group involved in the construction of shrines and temples in the period. In addition, stories about the group have been passed down by word-of-mouth at Shitenno-ji. Due to these facts, both Teikoku Databank and Tokyo Shoko Research acknowledge Kongo Gumi as the Japanese company with the longest history.

This year, Kongo Gumi has faced new realities and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a number of temple and shrine projects postponed.

The number of people who visit temples or hold Buddhist services for the dead is also declining in Japan, and there is a growing trend toward simplifying funerals, which translates into less revenue for temples.

The long history of Kongo Gumi indicates some key elements for its outstanding longevity. One big factor has been the continued presence of Shitenno-ji, but that is not the only reason for the company's extreme staying power, according to Hidekazu Sone, an associate professor at the Shizuoka University of Art and Culture who studies long-lasting businesses.

"There are reasons connected to both skills and management," he said.

The Buddhist temple Shitenno-ji in Osaka was built in the sixth century.

With regard to skills, groups of independent craftsmen who maintain and polish them have played a vital role. Multiple independent kumi, groups of temple and shrine carpenters with specific skills, have been working for Kongo Gumi. There are now eight such groups, up from four immediately after the end of World War II. Competition among these groups, which work together in construction projects, has contributed to improving and sharing skills and techniques.

"Maintaining this approach for a long time has supported [Kongo Gumi's] core competence," Sone said.

In managing the company, which used to be a family-run business, Kongo Gumi has avoided getting stuck with the tradition of hereditary leadership succession. During the Edo Period (1603-1868), the company started being threatened by competition from other temple carpenter groups. To survive the tougher business environment, Kongo Gumi had to choose leaders who were skilled carpenters and had an aptitude for leadership.

Documents from the Edo Period show the company would decide not to put an eldest son of the Kongo family at the helm if he did not have what it took to be a good leader of the business. There were cases where a man who had been chosen as the head carpenter was stripped of his status after failing to demonstrate his commitment to the job. If the family has no male heir, arrangements may be made for a daughter to take a husband who can become the head carpenter. In certain eras, the head family and branch families helped each other.

Shigeo Kiuchi heads Kiuchi Gumi, one of the eight groups of temple and shrine carpenters working for Kongo Gumi. (Photo courtesy of Kyosuke Ogame)

Kongo Gumi has lasted for so long because it has adjusted to changing times. The biggest change it has gone through was the loss of its independence through its acquisition by Takamatsu, another Osaka-based construction company, in 2006. Kongo Gumi Chairman Kenichi Tone, who came from Takamatsu to manage the company, said the key to the successful reorganization was to "make it an ordinary company."

Funds to build temples and shrines are basically raised through a long process of collecting donations from parishioners and patrons. The fundraising process often takes five to 10 years.

In temple and shrine projects, delays in construction work are often tolerated. But Takamatsu was not happy with the way the business was operated, under which process and cost management were impossible. Kongo Gumi was complacent about its status and took it for granted that sales would "come automatically" if it did its work, according to Tone.

After becoming a Takamatsu unit, Kongo Gumi started making its financial figures clearly visible to employees who were not well aware of the company's earnings performance. The company also took steps to share building plans among employees and developed manuals and flow charts for business process management. Measures were also taken for strict cost management. The company took a leaf from Takamatsu's management book and adopted a system to put the cost management team in charge of placing orders for materials like lumber.

Takamatsu has not, however, tried to change the way Kongo Gumi's proud craftsmen work. The building of temples and shrines is done mostly by hand and in a manner completely different from how ordinary construction work is executed. When bad weather conditions persist, for instance, temple and shrine carpenters have to spend days on end sharpening their saws and planes. On other days, they spend a lot of time on carefully finishing small cut ends.

As a result, Kongo Gumi has maintained its level of skills and its relationships with customer temples and shrines under Takamatsu's management. The company has also retained its time-honored name, which has an aura of trust that has been built over centuries.

Kenichi Tone, chairman of Kongo Gumi, came from Takamatsu, an Osaka-based construction company that acquired Kongo Gumi in 2006. (Photo courtesy of Kyosuke Ogame)

Kongo Gumi rings up some 4 billion yen ($38 million) in annual sales. Its revenue flow tends to fluctuate from year to year, since big temple or shrine projects that push up the top line come only once in a while. Still, the company has returned to profitability and is on a stable financial footing as part of Takamatsu.

The company now employs around 110, up from some 80 when it was acquired.

The current Kongo Gumi workforce has only one member of the Kongo family. That person is a daughter of the 40th head of the family and now serves as the 41st head.

Shitenno-ji grants the title of the sho daiku, or master carpenter -- the person responsible for protecting the temple -- only to a member of the Kongo clan. The annual ceremony at Shitenno-ji to mark the opening of business for the year has to be conducted by the Kongo family and temple carpenters. Kongo Gumi employees support the ceremony behind the scenes.

Even though the Kongo family is no longer involved in the company's management, the clan is still seen as the symbol of Kongo Gumi, of vital importance for the temple carpenters and for the company's relationship with Shitenno-ji. These carpenters and the Kongo family, which provides their mentors, are bound by solid, historical ties.