ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Companies

Japan's top law firm to open European offices in post-Brexit push

Nishimura & Asahi expects greater M&A demand on the continent

TAKAHIRO SHIBUYA, Nikkei senior staff writer
Frankfurt's financial district: The German city is expected to become Europe's financial center after Brexit.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japan's largest law firm opens its first European offices in June, targeting Japanese businesses that want to boost their presence on the continent after the U.K. leaves the European Union.

Nishimura & Asahi plans an office in Frankfurt, which is expected to become continental Europe's financial hub after Brexit, and another in the fellow German city of Duesseldorf, where many Japanese companies have offices. These locations will advise on acquisitions and the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, among other topics.

Japanese companies are actively acquiring European concerns, with Takeda Pharmaceutical buying Ireland's Shire last year. With the U.K. now officially on track to leave the EU, Japanese businesses will increase their investment into continental Europe, including Germany and the Netherlands, said Dominik Kruse, a partner at Nishimura & Asahi.

Higher barriers for Chinese companies, triggered by concerns over technology leaks, will work to Japan's advantage as well, he said.

Nishimura & Asahi has offices in New York and many around Asia, and it acquired a major Thai competitor in summer 2019. The firm has about 700 lawyers.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media