ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

Japan-savvy Citic chairman Chang Zhenming retires

Group names deputy central banker Zhu Hexin as successor

SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer
Chang Zhenming has been instrumental to partnerships between Chinese and Japanese corporations.   © Reuters

BEIJING -- Chang Zhenming will step down after a decade as leader of Chinese state-owned conglomerate Citic, the company said Friday.

The Beijing-based group, which has a broad portfolio spanning financial services to property development, said Zhu Hexin, People's Bank of China deputy governor, would replace Chang as chairman and Communist Party secretary.

Born in 1956, Chang has been a fixture in China's business and political circles. He had been at the helm of Citic since 2010, and also was a delegate to several Communist Party national congresses.

He was also known for his ties with Japan, having studied Japanese at the Beijing International Studies University and trained at a Japanese brokerage. He helped secure partnerships between Japanese and Chinese companies, including Citic's tie-up with trading house Itochu.

His successor, Zhu, took his current post at the central bank in 2018. He previously served as vice president at the state-owned Bank of Communications and Bank of China, as well as deputy governor of Sichuan Province.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media