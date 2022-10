TOKYO -- Japanese rice snack maker Kameda Seika wants to take advantage of the growing popularity of gluten-free foods and meat alternatives to grow its overseas business.

Lekh Raj Juneja, chief executive of Kameda Seika emphasized new business opportunities arising from greater social awareness about health, the environment and animal welfare, in an interview with Nikkei Asia, after making an appearance on Nikkei CNBC television on Monday.