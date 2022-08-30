ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japanese-Turkish steelmaker to invest $200m to double tin plate output

Tosyali Toyo aims to meet pandemic-driven demand for safer food packaging

A galvanizing line at a Tosyali Toyo plant. (Photo courtesy of Danieli)
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writer | Turkey

ISTANBUL -- A joint venture of Turkish steelmaker Tosyali Holding and Japanese partner Toyo Kohan is investing $200 million to double annual tin plate production at its Turkey factory to meet growing domestic and regional demand for steel food packaging, Nikkei has learned.

The investment comes as Turkish steelmakers have been ramping up output of a wide range of steel goods to increase their global market share as their rivals -- mainly from China, Russia and Ukraine -- face a variety of headwinds.

