Japanese-Turkish steelmaker to invest $200m to double tin plate output

ISTANBUL -- A joint venture of Turkish steelmaker Tosyali Holding and Japanese partner Toyo Kohan is investing $200 million to double annual tin plate production at its Turkey factory to meet growing domestic and regional demand for steel food packaging, Nikkei has learned.

The investment comes as Turkish steelmakers have been ramping up output of a wide range of steel goods to increase their global market share as their rivals -- mainly from China, Russia and Ukraine -- face a variety of headwinds.