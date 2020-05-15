ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Companies

Sony reports annual profit drop after coronavirus disruptions

Luckin Coffee fires top executives over fraud scandal

Li & Fung investors approve deal to delist Hong Kong trading house

Bridgestone replaces chief operating officer after just year and a half

Companies

Japanese apparel maker Renown files for bankruptcy protection

Sales slammed by coronavirus as restrictions keep shoppers inside

Apparel company Renown filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday in Tokyo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO-- Japanese apparel giant Renown will enter bankruptcy proceedings, Nikkei learned on Friday. With many people staying inside because of the new coronavirus, clothing sales plummeted and the company's financing reached its limit.

Its Tokyo-based subsidiary, Renown Agency, requested the Tokyo District Court as a creditor that the Civil Rehabilitation Law be applied to Renown on Friday. The request was accepted on the same day, according to the court-appointed trustees.

The company is expected to look for a sponsor as it prepares for reconstruction. Renown posted a consolidated deficit of 6.7 billion yen ($62.6 million) for the fiscal period that ended last December.

With the company unable to collect upon outstanding sales, it recorded a 5.7 billion yen allowance for doubtful accounts.

Shandong Ruyi, a Chinese conglomerate, invested in Renown in 2010 and currently owns more than half of the company.

At the March meeting of general shareholders, Shandong Ruyi opposed the reappointment of the previous president and chairman, who both entered retirement.

Read Next

Latest On Companies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close