Japanese apparel maker Renown files for bankruptcy protection

TOKYO-- Japanese apparel giant Renown will enter bankruptcy proceedings, Nikkei learned on Friday. With many people staying inside because of the new coronavirus, clothing sales plummeted and the company's financing reached its limit.

Its Tokyo-based subsidiary, Renown Agency, requested the Tokyo District Court as a creditor that the Civil Rehabilitation Law be applied to Renown on Friday. The request was accepted on the same day, according to the court-appointed trustees.

The company is expected to look for a sponsor as it prepares for reconstruction. Renown posted a consolidated deficit of 6.7 billion yen ($62.6 million) for the fiscal period that ended last December.

With the company unable to collect upon outstanding sales, it recorded a 5.7 billion yen allowance for doubtful accounts.

Shandong Ruyi, a Chinese conglomerate, invested in Renown in 2010 and currently owns more than half of the company.

At the March meeting of general shareholders, Shandong Ruyi opposed the reappointment of the previous president and chairman, who both entered retirement.