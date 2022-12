TOKYO -- Major Japanese construction companies are winning big orders to dig tunnels and construct stations in Southeast Asia, with overseas railway contracts in the April-September half already reaching 90% of the full-year total for fiscal 2021.

The Overseas Construction Association of Japan's 51 members landed 1.06 trillion yen ($7.81 billion) in overseas construction orders for the April-September period, with the figure rising 46% on the year to mark a record for a first fiscal half.