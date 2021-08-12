ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japanese companies check supply chains for human rights abuses

Kao investigates palm plantations and Shionogi looks into suppliers in India

An instructor from Kao's palm oil supplier, teaching planting methods. Palm plantations have devastated wildlife in Southeast Asia. (Sumatra, Indonesia)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese companies, such as Kao and Shionogi, will start looking into their supply chains to ensure that there are no human rights violations, including the use of slave labor.

Cosmetics maker Kao plans to launch an investigation into palm plantations and pharmaceutical firm Shionogi aims to do the same at its materials production sites in India, Nikkei has learned.

Businesses have come under growing pressure from investors to conduct thorough due diligence on their suppliers to ensure that there are no human rights abuses. Companies now face serious reputational damage if they do not right those wrongs.

Kao will start within this year to engage directly with 5,000 of their palm oil plantations in Southeast Asia. Palm oil is widely used in daily products, from food to cosmetics and detergents. The dialogue will focus on finding out if forced labor is used and to ensure fair working conditions. Kao plans to conduct the research together with an Indonesian palm oil manufacturing company.

Kao also plans to manage and register its human rights record -- as its supply chain deals indirectly with millions of farmers -- digitally by 2025, making it easier to identify and respond to problems, as well as allow the company to be more transparent. If there are any human rights abuses found at any palm oil refineries, Kao plans to suspend business and demand improvements.

Shionogi will begin surveying Indian production sites for cellulose, which it uses in forming tablets, by the end of this year. It will also conduct field surveys on the producers of aluminum and glass materials it uses in packaging its drugs.

Ryosuke Sakai from Shionogi's sustainability management department said: "We need to be responsible for monitoring the supply network all the way to the end. We will proceed with the investigation in consideration of future risks."

Meanwhile, Japan Tobacco will provide guidance on working conditions to all its business partners, including Chinese contract manufacturers of heated tobacco equipment, as well as tobacco leaf farmers, by 2025.

