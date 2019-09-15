Japanese cream bun maker Hattendo steams into Asia

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Hattendo, a Japanese baker best known for its cream-filled buns, is accelerating its overseas expansion as it seeks to boost its brand recognition and grab a bigger slice of the promising Chinese and Southeast Asian markets.

The company, based in Mihara, Hiroshima Prefecture, plans to set up a joint venture with a Thai food processor by the end of the year to produce and wholesale cream buns to local cafes and retail outlets. It also plans to open franchise stores in China and Hong Kong, and increase its overseas outlets sixfold to 30 by the end of fiscal 2021.

Hattendo plans have two things in their favor: population growth in Asia and the growing popularity of sweets among the region's consumers. The company's mainstay Cream Bun has a smooth texture and is convenient because it is small enough to fit into the customer's hand.

The company currently has overseas stores in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and elsewhere. Sales at those outlets are humming, and Hattendo is betting its buns will go over well in neighboring countries as well.

The Japanese and Thai companies are discussing details of their joint venture, including the size of the investment and the two companies' equity stakes. Hattendo's investment is expected to be small.

Hattendo’s Singapore shop: The Japanese baker plans to expand with outlets in China, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Hattendo will hold down fixed costs by sharing plant and equipment with its Thai partner, which owns a bread making plant. It will use the Thai company's sales channels to increase its shipments to local supermarkets and kiosks.

In Malaysia, Hattendo plans to partner with such local companies as Levain Bakery and Berly's Chocolate around September to October, to start making cream buns there. Hattendo also plans to obtain halal certification to show that its products are made in accordance with Islamic dietary rules. Using the bakery as a steppingstone, Hattendo will seek to supply its cream buns to local convenience stores.

The Japanese baker will also accelerate the opening of franchise stores in China and Hong Kong. "In China's Shenzhen and Hong Kong, there is strong interest from potential franchisees and we receive a lot of inquiries," said Daisuke Ishioka, representative director of Tokyo-based Hattendo International, which handles the company's overseas operations. Hattendo will provide support to franchisees in China and Hong Kong, including opening stores and supplying menus.

The company's annual sales totaled about 2.1 billion yen ($19.6 million) in the business year that ended in May. The company has not disclosed the value of its overseas sales.

To fund the expansion, Hattendo will issue new shares by the end of this year, aiming to raise more than 100 million yen. The company will use the capital to set up production systems in Thailand and Malaysia.

The success of Hattendo's overseas push will depend on whether it can develop stable sales channels and hold distribution costs in check through local production.