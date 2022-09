TOKYO -- The parent of Tokyo-based drone and hoverbike developer A.L.I. Technologies will go public on the Nasdaq through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, A.L.I. said Thursday.

The announcement came after the parent company, U.S.-based Aerwins Technologies, signed the merger deal with a unit of Pono Capitals. The transaction is expected to close around March, pending approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.