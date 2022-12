OKAYAMA, Japan -- Confection seller Minamoto Kitchoan has turned rice crackers into an edible spoon strong enough for thick Japanese sweets, aiming to cut plastic waste and adopt a more sustainable business model.

Made solely from domestically produced rice flour and sugar, the tiny new utensil contains no common allergens. Minamoto Kitchoan plans to include it with a rice-cake-and-sweet-bean snack from the spring.