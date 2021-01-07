ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

KKR-backed Pepper to collect foreign investors' bad debt in Japan

Australian company looks to help struggling businesses amid pandemic

Pepper Group has acquired Tokyo-based collection agency MC Group as it seeks to revive local businesses suffering under excessive debt loads. (Photo by Hirofumi Yamamoto)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Australia's Pepper Group, owned by U.S. private equity giant KKR, will begin targeting nonperforming loans in Japan as the pandemic continues to wallop businesses, Nikkei has learned.

Pepper Group has already acquired Tokyo-based collection agency MC Group and will be entrusted with the collection of receivables that foreign funds have invested in through the local servicer. The company aims to help revive local businesses suffering under excessive debt loads amid the pandemic.

When foreign investors take on nonperforming loans in Japan, MC Group will take charge of coordinating with the financial institutions that sell the loans, as well as managing and collecting the loans.

Pepper Group acts as a servicer in Australia, Europe and Asia. As of September, the company's total assets in custody stood at about 83 billion Australian dollars ($64.58 billion). KKR acquired the company in 2017.

Europe and North America have seen an emergence of large-scale funds that invest in nonperforming loans as the pandemic deals blow after blow to businesses. Pepper is aiming to lure foreign investment to Japan's nonperforming loan market by leveraging its global customer base.

Sellers of nonperforming loans are expected to include regional banks and shinkin, specialized financial institutions that service medium-size and small companies. As a result of taking advantage of emergency lending, many companies are now overburdened by loans, a certain percentage of which are expected to become nonperforming.

A financial institution can recover part of a sour loan by selling it on to investors. This also allows it to record a loss, which brings tax benefits.

After the SME Finance Facilitation Act ended in 2013, regional banks began giving repayment moratoriums to struggling clients. If more of these lenders, many of which are struggling themselves, restructure or merge, the number of nonperforming loan disposals is likely to increase.

Domestic investment in nonperforming loans took off in the late 1990s, years after Japan's bubble economy imploded. At the time, foreign funds were largely criticized as "vultures" for buying nonperforming loans at low prices and making off with fat profits by selling these assets a short time later.

But these funds retreated from the business as investment opportunities waned. Now funds that invest in nonperforming loans are shifting their focus to corporate revitalization, and cooperate with financial institutions and management.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close