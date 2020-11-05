ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

Kakao's Q3 profit doubles as pandemic drives online demand

South Korean internet company is gearing up for banking unit's IPO

Kakao is best known for its KakaoTalk app but its operations cover a wide range of services, from internet banking to ride-hailing and gaming.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korean internet company Kakao's operating profit doubled on the year in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic boosted revenue across its suite of online and digital services, which included gaming, internet banking and its popular chat app KakaoTalk.

Kakao announced Thursday that its operating profit hit 120.2 billion won ($106.3 million) in the July-September period, up 103% year-on-year. Its sales jumped 41% to 1.1 trillion won during the same period, with net profit soaring 179% to 143.7 billion won.

The strong earnings come as Kakao prepares to list  its online banking unit, Kakao Bank, on Seoul's stock market next year. Kakao owns a leading 33.5% stake in the bank and a successful listing would boost its own value even further.

"Kakao Bank plans to launch an IPO in 2021 and will select underwriters this year," said Angela Hong, an analyst at Nomura. "What is the most important for Kakao's valuation is the eventual IPO valuation of Kakao Bank."

Kakao is hoping that the banking unit will follow in the footsteps of Kakao Games, its online game arm, which raised 384 billion won in its stock market debut in Seoul in September. Its shares hit the upper limit of 30% on their debut, a sign that investors expected even further growth for the game publisher amid widespread social distancing measures. The shares have since dipped slightly below their debut but remain almost double the IPO price.

Kakao Games posted robust earnings in the third quarter, with its operating profit soaring 177.7% to 21.2 billion won from a year ago. Its revenue jumped 54.2% to 150.5 billion won during the same period thanks to popularity of its mobile game "Guardian Tales," released in July.

Analysts say advertising sales from KakaoTalk also contributed to the strong earnings, as did the growth of its payment, content and mobility subsidiaries. The mobility unit covers taxi-hailing, bike rental, driver-hiring and parking services offered through the Kakao T app.

"Kakao is attractive as its operating profit margin is rising on the back of KakaoTalk app's profit contribution. At the same time, sales in payment, contents and mobility units are growing quickly," said Park Ji-won, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

Daishin Securities forecast that Kakao's ecommerce business will continue to grow as people use its gift-giving service more due to social distancing rules implemented to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Transactions through Kakao Pay are rising quickly, too, as more shops are adopting the digital payment service, according to Daishin.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close