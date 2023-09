TOKYO -- Japanese heavy equipment maker Komatsu is raising prices on a record scale again this fiscal year and is poised to deliver a bigger-than-expected earnings boost.

After the April-June quarter, the operating profit boost from price hikes on construction and mining machines now looks likely to come in at more than 120 billion yen ($811 million) for the fiscal year ending March 2024, Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Horikoshi told Nikkei.