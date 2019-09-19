ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Komatsu to set up plant in South Africa to battle Chinese rivals

Strong demand for infrastructure investment attracts heavy equipment makers

ANNU NISHIOKA, Nikkei staff writer
(Photo by Wataru Ito)

TOKYO -- Japanese construction machinery maker Komatsu will build a plant in South Africa that will refurbish construction and mining equipment by June 2020, Nikkei learned Thursday.

The move is part of the company's expansion drive in Africa as it looks to boost sales of high-margin mining machinery on the continent. It comes as Komatsu faces off against rivals such as China's Sany Group and Caterpillar of the U.S., which have increased their sales in Africa.

Komatsu believes the African market has significant room for growth, thanks to heavy demand for new infrastructure.

The plant will be built in Johannesburg, where the company already operates a factory. The facility will be relocated and greatly expanded to disassemble and clean key machinery components, such as engines and hydraulic devices, restoring them to near-new condition.

The service will help customers cut costs by extending the life of machinery. Komatsu hopes to repair about 1,000 units per year. The company plans to build additional refurbishing plants in the nearby countries of Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique over the next five years.

