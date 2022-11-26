ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Kubota aims to break into Africa with made-in-India tractors

Japanese company to leverage subcontinent's cheaper materials, labor

A Kubota tractor works a field in India. The Japanese company sees India as a base for exports to Africa. (Photo courtesy of Kubota)
NARUSHI NAKAI, Nikkei staff writer | Africa

OSAKA -- Kubota plans to sell in Africa low-cost tractors produced in India, setting up a supply chain that takes advantage of India's low material and labor costs to carve out a sizable share in the continent.

The Japanese farm equipment maker aims to sell 5,000 tractors there by 2028, generating revenue of nearly 10 billion yen ($72.1 million) that year. Instead of exporting from Japan, Kubota will have an Indian subsidiary ship compact models to the small-scale farms that dominate Africa's agricultural sector.

