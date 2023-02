OSAKA -- Japanese farm equipment maker Kubota is bucking trends by moving production overseas despite a weak yen as it seeks to create a supply system not susceptible to currency market volatility, President Yuichi Kitao told Nikkei.

Amid turmoil in supply chains and the weak yen, many Japanese manufacturers are bringing production back to Japan, but Kubota is increasing investments in countries like the U.S. and India. It seeks to raise its offshore production ratio to 50% from current 30%.