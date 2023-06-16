ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Kura Sushi debuts in China, with eye on 100-store network

Shanghai restaurant features touchless system

Kura Sushi's new Shanghai restaurant features covers that can be opened without touching them on the dishes that are carried on a conveyer belt. (Photo by Tomoko Wakasugi)
SHOSUKE KATO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi opened its first mainland China location Thursday in Shanghai, aiming to have 100 outlets in the world's second-largest economy by 2033 as locals resume dining out after long COVID shutdowns.

"Shanghai is home to so many Japanese restaurants and already has the foundation for appreciating conveyor-belt sushi," Kazuto Kondo, head of the Japanese chain's Shanghai arm, told a news conference the same day. The company will "shift its overseas openings into high gear as a global restaurant chain," he said.

