Kura Sushi seeks to taste success in China with 100-store target

OSAKA -- Conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi opened its first mainland China location Thursday in Shanghai, aiming to have 100 outlets in the world's second-largest economy by 2033 as locals resume dining out after long COVID shutdowns.

"Shanghai is home to so many Japanese restaurants and already has the foundation for appreciating conveyor-belt sushi," Kazuto Kondo, head of the Japanese chain's Shanghai arm, told a news conference the same day. The company will "shift its overseas openings into high gear as a global restaurant chain," he said.