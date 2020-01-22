L&T profit rises 15% despite India investment slowdown

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Larsen & Toubro reported a more than 15% increase in third-quarter net profit, as a jump in revenue from its software business helped India's largest engineering and construction company offset the impact of an investment slowdown at home.

India's $2.9 trillion economy has been cooling as banks tightened credit amid surging bad debt. The liquidity crunch hobbled spending on infrastructure in the country, where the economy grew at the slowest pace in six years in July-September. Analysts now fear that that a delay in pick-up in government spending will be exacerbated with a weak fiscal situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had said in November that it plans to invest $1.4 trillion in the infrastructure sector in the next five years.

L&T's consolidated profit for the quarter ended in December stood at 23.5 billion rupees ($330 million), the Mumbai-based company said in a statement. Analysts were expecting L&T to report a profit of 23.8 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data. The latest quarter included revenue from the consolidation of Mindtree, a software company in which it acquired a majority stake last year. Revenue from IT services business jumped 63% in the quarter.

Total revenue grew about 6% to 362.4 billion rupees. Infrastructure services, the largest revenue-generating segment, saw a 5% decline, hurt by challenges in some states and lower fund allocation in executing projects, L&T said. Revenue from the power sector, too, dropped 23%.

The environment is "challenging," L&T said in the statement. A diversified portfolio and robust order book are helping it face the short-term economic cyclicality, it added. As of December, the company had orders worth 3.06 trillion rupees, with international contracts accounting for 24% of the total orders.

L&T received fresh orders worth 415.8 billion rupees during the quarter.

The company has been able to sidestep some of the effects of the slowdown with its exposure to various geographies and sectors, including metro rail construction and hydrocarbon and a list of infrastructure projects in the Middle East.

In 2016, L&T had set an ambitious target to achieve revenue of 2 trillion rupees by the fiscal year 2021, and an order inflow of more than 2.5 trillion rupees per year. It is relying on the faster pace of expansion in the technology and financial services businesses to offset slowing growth in its core infrastructure business.

Shares of L&T lost 0.6% in Mumbai trading on Wednesday before the earnings were released. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.5% lower.

--Dhanya Ann Thoppil