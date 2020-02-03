LG Chem 2019 operating profit down 60% on battery business woes

SEOUL -- LG Chem's operating profit fell 60% on the year to 895.6 billion won ($ 750.3 million) in 2019, the company said Monday, as it spent around 320 billion won to prop up its ailing battery business.

The South Korean chemical and battery maker was hit hard last year by problems with its energy storage systems, a number of which caught fire South Korea. The batteries are desiged to store electricity generated by solar- and wind-power systems.

LG's ales of batteries for electric vehicles rose. Overall, the company's revenue rose 2% on the year to 28.625 trillion won.

While LG Chem's key petrochemical business, which accounts for 54% of the company's total sales, had an operating profit of 1.42 trillion won, the battery business, which contributes less than 30% of sales, marked a loss of 454.3 billion won. The company's operating profit fell for the second straight year.

Despite the setbacks, LG Chem continues to invest heavily in the EV battery business, including in a joint venture with U.S. automaker General Motors that will build a new factory to produce batteries for electric cars. LG Chem forecasts sales from its battery business will rise to 15 trillion won, or 79%, in 2020, which would put it on a par with the petrochemical business.

The company faces tough competition from Chinese rivals in EV batteries, weighing on its profitability, in addition to weak demand for smartphones batteries. In the EV battery market, China's CATL and BYD are spending heavily on development and manufacturing, in tie-ups with big automakers.