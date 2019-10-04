ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Lawson to log surprise operating profit thanks partly to cheesecake

Japan convenience chain sees 6% first-half growth, its first rise in 4 years

TOSHIHIRO SATO, Nikkei staff writer
Lawson went through a rough patch as it sought to help franchisees improve their earnings.(Photo by Wakako Iguchi)

TOKYO -- Japan's convenience store operator Lawson is set to report an operating profit of 36.5 billion yen ($340 million) for the first half of the current fiscal year through February, up 6% and defying its own expectations for a 3% decline, sources told Nikkei.

This suggests the company may be on its way to ending a downtrend in profitability, thanks partly to a product one might not normally associate with a Japanese convenience chain: Basque-style cheesecake.

Lawson's first operating profit growth for a first half in four years is attributable to an unanticipated revenue increase, largely driven by successful products developed in-house. This more than offset higher costs for supporting franchisees.

Gross operating revenue apparently rose about 5% to around 370 billion yen.

One major hit product was Baschee, a cake inspired by burnt cheesecake from Europe's Basque region. This helped propel Lawson's dessert sales. A new line of bread products featuring quality ingredients also helped boost same-store sales for the period.

Lawson's Baschee, inspired by Basque cheesecake, proved wildly popular. (Photo by Takuya Fujisawa)

Lawson went through a rough patch as it sought to improve the sluggish profits of franchise stores. The chain introduced an all-new merchandise ordering system and let stores sell more products at discounts.

These measures weighed on its own profitability, but the tide appears to be turning.

The company is scheduled to officially announce its results for the March-August period next Wednesday. For the full fiscal year, it is targeting an operating profit of 60.8 billion yen, a slight increase on the year.

