Legal fight over 'Zoom' name tests Japan's trademark system

U.S. video conferencing service, Japanese audio gear maker in tussle

A legal battle over the "Zoom" name has ensnared a Japanese maker of music equipment, upper left, the U.S.-based video conferencing system, upper right, and a Japanese stationery maker.
ERIKO SHIBUYA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A legal battle between Zoom, the U.S.-based video conferencing system, and a Japanese audio equipment manufacturer of the same name has turned into a quagmire.

Litigation began in the Tokyo District Court in the fall of 2021 and the dispute now spans 29 countries. The matter is further complicated by the unexpected involvement of another party: Tombow Pencil, a Japanese manufacturer of stationery products. Another factor complicating the dispute is that Japanese trademark rules related to computer programs have not kept pace with the digitization of industry.

