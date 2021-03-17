Line silently exposed Japan user data to China affiliate

TOKYO -- Technicians at a Chinese company affiliated with the Japanese provider of the Line chat app temporarily had access to personal information of users in Japan, Nikkei has learned.

Line Corp. made inadequate disclosures on foreign access to data in its privacy policy. The company has reported the incident to the Personal Information Protection Commission here and says it has already moved to end the Chinese affiliate's access to the data. A third-party committee will soon be set up to investigate.

Line has around 86 million users in Japan, making it a major component of people's online lives. Line and parent company Z Holdings will make an announcement on the incident Wednesday.