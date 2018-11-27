Line to launch banking service with Mizuho Bank

Takeshi Idezawa, left, the chief executive officer of Line, has been eager to expand the company's financial offerings.

TOKYO -- Line announced Tuesday it would enter into the banking business by 2020 in collaboration with Mizuho Bank, as the Japanese app developer takes another step in the industry.

The two companies will establish a new entity in spring 2019 with 2 billion yen ($17 million) in capital, with Line Financial taking a 51% stake and Mizuho Bank the rest.

Line has been eager to expand its financial services. After the establishment of Line Financial in January, it launched Line Smart Invest and Line Insurance in October, using its chat app Line as a platform. Users are able to use such services starting with a small amount of money.

The company is also preparing to offer other securities and loan services, and payments. It will partner with Tencent Holdings to offer smartphone payment service for Chinese tourists in Japan from 2019. This deal will allow payment through WeChat Pay at small- and medium-sized outlets and eateries.

Meanwhile, Mizuho expects the new service to bring younger customers to use its services. "We would like to approach young generations that investment banks are usually not familiar with," said Toshitsugu Okabe, deputy president of Mizuho Financial Group, parent company of Mizuho Bank.