Lotte founder's newly found will names second son as heir

SEOUL -- The Lotte group's founder, who died in January, wrote a will 20 years ago naming his second son as his successor, the Japanese-South Korean conglomerate said Wednesday.

The document, handwritten by Shin Kyuk-ho in March 2000, was found in a safe in his Tokyo office this spring while his belongings were being sorted out. It was unsealed in court on June 11 in the presence of the attorneys for all legal heirs.

Lotte has been embroiled in a high-profile feud over control of the group between elder son Shin Dong-joo and second son Shin Dong-bin.

The will clearly designated Shin Dong-bin as the next head of the Lotte group, according to sources. It also stated that Shin Dong-joo should not be directly involved in group companies' management or personnel appointments.

The will did not touch on the inheritance of Shin Kyuk-ho's estate, including his shareholdings, according to the sources.

Japan-based Lotte Holdings said Wednesday that Chairman Shin Dong-bin will also take the title of president effective July 1, with current President Takayuki Tsukuda to become a special adviser.

"In accordance with the wishes of the founder, I will work hard for the group's growth and all employees' future," Shin Dong-bin said in a statement following the will's release.

However, the elder brother's side said Wednesday that the will does not satisfy legal requirements, and that the situation has changed substantially from 20 years ago. At Lotte Holdings' general shareholders meeting held in Tokyo the same day, Shin Dong-joo, who is a major shareholder, submitted a proposal calling for the dismissal of Chairman Shin Dong-bin, but this was voted down.

The Lotte group generates roughly 8 trillion yen ($75 billion) in annual sales, mostly in South Korea and Japan, and the two brothers had clashed over control of the Japanese operations. Amid views that founder Shin Kyuk-ho's judgment was clouded in the years before his death at the age of 98, Shin Dong-bin's side said the discovery of the 20-year-old will helped to confirm the founder's thinking.