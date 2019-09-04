ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Luckin Coffee hatches Luckin Tea, for China's smaller cities

Cash-burning company to cut costs via partner model in new franchise

ALEX FANG, Nikkei staff writer
Nasdaq-listed Luckin, which aims to become China's largest coffee chain by number of stores, is eyeing expansion in lower-tier cities with a newly created tea beverage brand.   © Getty Images

NEW YORK -- Nasdaq-listed Luckin Coffee is giving its teas their own branded stores, with a focus on smaller Chinese cities, as the rapidly expanding chain seeks new avenues of growth.

The company, which introduced its Luckin Tea drinks in April, will initially open independently branded stores under that name in such leisure settings as shopping malls in second- through fourth-tier cities. The Starbucks rival's coffee shops will continue their strategic focus on office locations in big cities.

"We will continue to maintain the high growth of the coffee business, while taking the tea drinks as another important driver to further explore the breadth and depth of the market," Luckin Coffee Chief Operating Officer Liu Jian said in a statement Tuesday.

Luckin's move into freshly brewed tea suggests that despite its ambition to become the largest coffee chain in China, it is equally thirsty to tap a more readily available market in the traditionally tea-drinking nation.

Tea and fruit tea beverages are more accepted in lower-tier cities than coffee, according to Vincent Yu, an analyst at Needham.

"Tea product in lower-tier cities is a good way to obtain the new customers, and then they can gradually upsell tea, coffee and snacks," Yu said.

Tea shops in China increased 74% on the year to more than 410,000 in late 2018, according to food delivery platform Meituan-Diaping. Most of the growth came from lower-tier cities, while the volume of tea delivery surged 87% in the same period. China Merchants Securities estimates a mature tea shop's net profit margin at 10% to 15%.

Luckin Coffee also plans tea shops under a partnership model -- similar to a franchise model -- which Yu said offers "little downside, but a lot of profitability upside when it scales successfully."

Founded less than two years ago, Luckin Coffee now runs nearly 3,000 coffee shops in China and targets 4,500 by year-end to surpass Starbucks. It listed in May and reported earnings for the first time last month: a worse-than-expected net loss of 681.3 million yuan ($99.2 million) on 870 million yuan in total net revenue from products.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media