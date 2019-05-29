Mahindra quarterly profit slumps on weak India automobile demand

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Mahindra and Mahindra, India's second-largest sport-utility vehicle maker, reported a 21% slump in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by slowing demand and increased expenses.

Mumbai-based Mahindra is the latest Indian automaker to report weak earnings as the nation's automotive sector grappled with declining demand since mid-last year. Industrywide passenger vehicles sales grew at the slowest pace in five years during the last fiscal year amid a credit crunch that squeezed consumer spending.

Changing regulations and moderating domestic economic growth, coupled with distress in the rural markets, cast a pall over the demand for commercial vehicles too. Margins of most Indian automakers, including Mahindra, have been shrinking as companies sought to offer steep discounts to boost sales.

Mahindra posted a standalone net income of 8.41 billion rupees ($120 million) in the quarter ended in March. Total sales of the maker of Scorpio and Bolero SUVs rose 5.9% to 142.72 billion rupees, while expenses jumped 8%.

Operating earnings at the automotive unit continued to drag with a 5.8% decline last quarter. Mahindra's farm equipment business saw its operating earnings plunge more than 28%. Sales volumes in the automotive unit grew 5%, while tractor sales declined 15%.

The muted demand in rural India on account of poor distribution of monsoon rains, weak agricultural incomes, and stress in the non-banking financial sector contributed to a fall in both the tractor and automotive industry in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India, the nation's largest carmaker, saw its fourth-quarter operating margins shrink 170 basis points. The automaker forecast a weak rate of sales growth for the current fiscal year. On Wednesday, Maruti Chairman R.C. Bhargava warned that the industry may not grow much in the first half of this fiscal year. It will take another three-four months for demand to pick up, Bhargava told CNBC TV18 in an interview.

Earlier this month, rival Tata Motors reported a 47% slump in fourth-quarter profit weighed by the troubles at its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover and the slowdown in the domestic market. The company predicted demand in the domestic market to remain tepid over the next three to six months.

Passenger vehicle sales in India declined more than 17% in April, its worst in eight years, according to data from India's main automotive trade body, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Shares of Mahindra gained 0.3% in Mumbai trading on Wednesday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.6% down.

--Dhanya Ann Thoppil