Mazda faces up to 30% profit plunge as US and China sales stall

Falling utilization at Mexico plant and strong yen add to automaker's woes

TATSUYA OKADA, Nikkei staff writer
A Mazda dealership in France. Despite increased sales in Europe, the automaker is expected to fall short of its global sales target this fiscal year.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Mazda Motor is expected to book about 60 billion yen ($555 million) in group operating profit for the year ending March, representing a 20% to 30% drop amid sluggish sales in its top markets like the U.S. and China.

This would be Mazda's second straight year of declining profits. The company had previously projected a 34% jump to 110 billion yen, while market forecasts stood at about 73 billion yen.

Falling utilization at its plant in Mexico means each vehicle carries a higher fixed cost. The yen's appreciation against the euro and Australian dollar has squeezed profits as well.

Full-year sales are seen falling short of the company forecast of 1.61 million units.

Mazda likely also logged a year-on-year decrease in operating profit for April-September. It sold 730,000 new vehicles worldwide in the first half for an 8% drop. Mid-tier models of the all-new Mazda3 compact are struggling in the U.S., the automaker's most important market, while the Chinese auto market as a whole is slowing down.

Sales increased in Europe but decreased in Japan.

Mazda is expected to downgrade its full-year forecast on Friday, when it announces its April-September results. 

