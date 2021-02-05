McDonald's Japan to post highest operating profit of $285m

TOKYO -- Earnings of McDonald's Japan are expanding, with its operating profit for the fiscal year ended December reaching 30 billion yen ($285 million), up 10% from the previous year. The performance of McDonald's Japan is outstanding in the virus-hit restaurant industry. Despite the pandemic headwind, the company expanded its profit by catering to growing takeout demand.

Its sales appear to have grown 3% to 290 billion yen. Its same-store sales rose 7% from a year earlier. While the number of customers slipped 9% as fewer people opted for eating at its restaurants, average spending per customer rose 17%. Both sales and operating profits were beyond the company's expectations. Its operating profit exceeded the previous high of 28.1 billion yen in the fiscal year ended December 2011.

Growing takeout and delivery demand led to an increase in average spending per customer. An increasing number of people are opting for dining at home as a preventive COVID measure, and people are more likely to purchase more food at a time for families. School closures and the recent trend of working from home also contributed to an increase in customers during lunchtime.

Drive-through purchases are also increasing. At more than 50% of its 3,000 stores across Japan, customers can buy hamburgers and other items via a drive-through. More than half of its all-store sales were generated by takeout. Deliveries via food delivery operators such as Uber Eats are also on the rise.

McDonald's Japan has been working on ramping up takeout and deliveries as well as store renovation and product lineup renewal after its earnings slipped into the red from 2014 to 2015 due to issues related to tainted Chicken McNuggets and inedible object found in chicken nuggets. In January 2019, it introduced systems for customers to receive food they had ordered and paid for online.

As of now, more than 90% of all stores have introduced the system. This helped customers avoid dense crowds during the pandemic. The operating profit of McDonald's Corp. fell 19% to $7.3 billion for the fiscal year ended December. McDonald's Japan's performance is outstanding even as the rest of the world is struggling.

The same-store sales of McDonald's Japan in January rose 19% from January 2020 despite the second state of emergency declared on Jan. 8.

The company will announce the results on Tuesday.