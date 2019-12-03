ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Megvii to postpone Hong Kong IPO till next year: source

Decision follows stock exchange's request for more information

Megvii's IPO was expected to be worth anywhere between $500 million and $1 billion.   © AP

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Chinese facial recognition technology startup Megvii Technology has decided to postpone its planned initial public offering in Hong Kong, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The decision came after the Hong Kong stock exchange reportedly asked for more information from the company, following its inclusion in the U.S. Commerce Department's so-called Entity List. The U.S. government in October included 28 Chinese governmental and commercial organizations, including Megvii, on that list for engaging in or enabling activities involving human rights violations and abuses in China's campaign targeting predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Megvii had at the time said that it "strongly objects" to its inclusion on the list, saying such a designation had "no grounds."

"It is realistic for the company to push back the IPO plan to next year," the source, who requested not to be identified, said.

IFR, citing sources, had earlier reported the company had decided to postpone its $500 million to $1 billion IPO to next year.

The Beijing-based company had in August filed a draft prospectus for its IPO with the Hong Kong stock exchange. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are the joint sponsors for the offering, according to the document.

The Chinese government has been under scrutiny for its treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang in northwestern China, particularly over the operation of "re-education camps," which have been widely accused of human rights violations.

-Benny Kung

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media